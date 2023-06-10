Left Menu

15-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-06-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in an area under Behat police station area, they said, adding the accused have been identified as Sufiyan and Shahrukh.

The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that on June 6, his wife and daughter were alone at home, when around 11 pm Sufiyan, of the same village, called the girl outside her home where Shahrukh was also standing with a motorcycle, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI He alleged that the two men raped his minor daughter, the SP said.

The girl disclosed the incident to her parents after two days, following which they lodged a complaint, police said. A case has been registered against the two accused and efforts are on to nab them, Jain said, adding the minor has been sent for a medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

