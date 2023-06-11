Left Menu

Khamenei says the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear arms if it chose to

The West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted a pursue a nuclear arms programme, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, amid mounting tensions over the country's advanced nuclear work. "Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikimedia
The West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted a pursue a nuclear arms programme, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, amid mounting tensions over the country's advanced nuclear work.

"Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. Otherwise they would not have been able to stop it," Khamenei said, according to state media. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

