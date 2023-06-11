Left Menu

Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari

Her friend knew the accused and requested for a ride in his three-wheeler.After initial reluctance, the two girls went on a drive with the man who later dropped the victims friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar in Shakti Enclave area where he raped he inside the vehicle, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:11 IST
Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler loading vehicle at an isolated place in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Sunday. The accused, who is a school dropout and drives an auto has been nabbed, police said, adding his age is being verified.

According to police, the incident took place on June 8 around 7.30 pm, when the victim was on a walk with her friend in the area close to her home. Her friend knew the accused and requested for a ride in his three-wheeler.

After initial reluctance, the two girls went on a drive with the man who later dropped the victim's friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar in Shakti Enclave area where he raped he inside the vehicle, police said. Based on the girl's statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure, he said. The vehicle wad seized after forensic examination, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023