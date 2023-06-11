Laxmi Hebbalkar visits Udupi math after appointment as district in-charge minister
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:15 IST
Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on Sunday.
Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.
The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.
