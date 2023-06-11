Left Menu

National Training Conclave: PM underlines importance of capacity building, ending silos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Training Conclave here on Sunday and highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery.He addressed more than 1,500 participants at the event at Pragati Maidan drawn from training and research institutes across the country.Attended the National Training Conclave today, a part of our efforts to learn and serve better.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 18:09 IST
National Training Conclave: PM underlines importance of capacity building, ending silos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 'National Training Conclave' here on Sunday and highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery.

He addressed more than 1,500 participants at the event at Pragati Maidan drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

''Attended the National Training Conclave today, a part of our efforts to learn and serve better. Highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery,'' Modi said on Twitter after the event.

''We shall keep transforming challenges into opportunities for a New India,'' Modi said.

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service.

As part of this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) -- 'Mission Karmayogi' -- was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This conclave is yet another step in this direction, it said.

The event is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with an objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, local governments, as well as experts from the private sector are taking part in the deliberations, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023