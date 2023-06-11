National Training Conclave: PM underlines importance of capacity building, ending silos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 'National Training Conclave' here on Sunday and highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery.

He addressed more than 1,500 participants at the event at Pragati Maidan drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

''Attended the National Training Conclave today, a part of our efforts to learn and serve better. Highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery,'' Modi said on Twitter after the event.

''We shall keep transforming challenges into opportunities for a New India,'' Modi said.

An official statement said Modi has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service.

As part of this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) -- 'Mission Karmayogi' -- was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This conclave is yet another step in this direction, it said.

The event is being hosted by the Capacity Building Commission with an objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, local governments, as well as experts from the private sector are taking part in the deliberations, according to the statement.

