Two men held with banned drug in coastal Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested on charges of possessing banned methamphetamine when their vehicle was searched on the Karnataka-Kerala border, Mangaluru city police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rasheed (41) of Talapady and P Arif (40) from Deralakatte in the city.

Police said 20 grams of methamphetamine was seized from their possession in an operation conducted near Nettilapadavu on the Karnataka-Kerala border on Sunday. The scooter used by them was also confiscated.

The value of the seized goods has been estimated at Rs 1,06,500, police said, adding Konaje police have registered a case.

In another incident, police arrested seven persons for allegedly gambling at a lodge room near Mukka check post. Two staff of the lodge who helped the accused in the illegal act have also been arrested.

Police also seized some cash, mobile phones, a car and playing cards from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

