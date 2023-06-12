NCMC reviews preparedness for impending cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Arabian Sea

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba met today and reviewed preparedness of Government of Gujarat and Central Ministries/Agencies to review preparedness for impending cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Arabian Sea.

The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move nearly northward till 14th morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth. A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far. List of all vulnerable villages have been prepared for evacuation purpose. Details of Saltpan workers have also been prepared for shifting them to safe places. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness. 10 teams of SDRF are being deployed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and 3 additional teams are kept in readiness in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams, i.e, 5 Teams each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are kept alert for airlifting on short notice. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts have been kept ready on standby.

Adequate number of teams and assets of Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the State of Gujarat in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to maritime board and all stakeholders by DG, Shipping. Offshore Oil fields are being monitored regularly and offshore installations in Gujarat have been asked to ensure immediate return of all deployed manpower. Major ports Kandla&Mundra have been alerted and other ports have also been advised for preventive action.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Gujarat, the Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of Government of Gujarat and concerned Central Agencies. The aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time.

The Cabinet Secretary said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the landfall of the cyclone. The Cabinet Secretary assured Government of Gujarat that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Union Home Secretary, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Secretaries of Ministry of Civil Aviation,Power,Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Department of Fisheries, DGTelecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS,DG IMD, DG NDRF, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With Inputs from PIB)