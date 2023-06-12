Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency giving rise to Agri-tech start-ups: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the ‘Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency is the most developed constituencies in India among the 550 Parliamentary Constituencies in the country having seen the tremendous development in last nine years under PM Narendra Modi. Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while addressing media on the sidelines of an event on '9 years of Seva’ 9 years of achievements of the government at Udhampur.

While addressing media, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency is only Constituency in India having three medical Colleges with the best infrastructure and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also located in this constituency making it the best Constituency in India with the state-of-the-art health care facilities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, this constituency has earned its name in India and in the world as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’ which has given birth to Agri-tech Start-Ups not only in J&K but across the country. This Parliamentary Constituency has all the potential to contribute in the Start-Up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Enumerating various infrastructural developments that have taken place from the last many years in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the highest railway bridge in the world highest than the Eiffel tower, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel, the longest road tunnel in the world are located in this constituency making it an infrastructural marvel in the country.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi, the North India’s first ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K’s first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel has made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other Constituencies in the country. Udhampur district located in this constituency has stood number one in the country in terms of construction of roads under PMGSY, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Dr. Jitendra said, with the establishment of an Inter Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world class state of the art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency.

(With Inputs from PIB)