J-K: Large cache of drugs seized in Poonch and Rajouri; 3 arrested

In a separate operation, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinay Sharma said two kilograms of heroin was recovered from the forest area near forward Bagyaldara village in the border district on Monday.

13-06-2023
A large cache of drugs, including two kilograms of heroin, worth crores of rupees were seized in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, police said on Tuesday.

Three suspected drug peddlers were also arrested in these operations, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said a police squad intercepted a private vehicle at Darhali bridge on Monday, and recovered 3.8 kg of Charas which was being smuggled into the border town from Kashmir.

The contraband was found hidden in a specially created cavity in the left window of the vehicle, he said, adding that three people travelling in the vehicle were arrested. In a separate operation, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinay Sharma said two kilograms of heroin was recovered from the forest area near forward Bagyaldara village in the border district on Monday. The recovery was made on the disclosure of terror suspect Mohd Rashid, who was recently arrested under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, the officer said.

After the recovery of the heroin, offences under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were added in the cases and further investigation is on, Sharma said.

On Sunday, police recovered cash worth Rs 7 lakh at the disclosure of another arrested accused in the case, Mohd Safeer, from his house at Allapeer village.

“The cash is believed to be the proceeds of terrorism,” the SSP said.

