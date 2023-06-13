UP info commission warns 'habitual litigant', says RTI Act should not be used to 'harass' public authorities

The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has warned a ''habitual litigant'' against filing a large number of RTI applications and appeals, saying the Right to Information Act should not be used as ''a tool to harass public authorities''.

The commission also observed that filing RTI applications in bulk leads to a ''clogging of the system'' and causes ''unnecessary impediment in discharging the regular duties of the PIOs (Public Information Officers)''.

State Information Commissioner Ajaya Kumar Uprety passed the order while hearing the appeal of Anil Kumar Dubey against Public Information Officer at the office of District Panchayati Raj Officer, Vikas Bhavan, Varanasi, during a camp on May 9.

The order was uploaded a few days back on the website of the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission (UPSIC).

During the hearing, it was found the applicant submitted 35 RTI applications with the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department.

''The commission is of the view that the applicant is a habitual litigant. The commission finds his appeal a tool to harass the public authorities,'' Uprety said in the order.

''A large number of appeals filed by him (Anil Kumar Dubey) against public authorities is nothing but a tool to impede the regular work/duty of the Public Information Officers for which they have been primarily appointed by the government. ''The commission records its condemnation of such a habitual information seeker for filing such a large number of RTI applications, which led to clogging of the system and causing unnecessary impediment in discharging the regular duties of the PIOs,'' the commission observed.

The order further said that the commission ''records a warning'' to this applicant to ''desist'' from filing such type of RTI applications in large numbers, so that this ''Sunshine Act's basic purpose is not jeopardised''.

