CBI arrests EPFO official for allegedly receiving Rs 12 lakh bribe

Rishi Raj, who works in the East Regional Office of EPFO, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed, they said.The action was taken after the manager of the multi-speciality hospital in the national capital filed a complaint, they said.It was alleged that the accused Raj conducted an inspection of a Multi Speciality Hospital, Delhi and informed the Complainant working as Manager in the said hospital that there were lot of irregularities in the records of Hospital for which a penalty of Rs 15 Crore approx would be imposed on the Hospital, a CBI Spokesperson said here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:30 IST
The CBI has arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) while he was allegedly taking Rs 12-lakh bribe for settling the penalty against a hospital manager, officials said Tuesday. Rishi Raj, who works in the East Regional Office of EPFO, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed, they said.

The action was taken after the manager of the multi-speciality hospital in the national capital filed a complaint, they said.

''It was alleged that the accused (Raj) conducted an inspection of a Multi Speciality Hospital, Delhi and informed the Complainant (working as Manager in the said hospital) that there were lot of irregularities in the records of Hospital for which a penalty of Rs 15 Crore (approx) would be imposed on the Hospital,'' a CBI Spokesperson said here. Raj allegedly demanded Rs 20 per cent of the penalty as bribe for settling the matter which was negotiated down to Rs 12 lakh. ''A trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 12 Lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused,'' the spokesperson said.

