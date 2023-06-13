Left Menu

US to remove obstacles to defence, high-tech trade with India - NSA Sullivan cited

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:35 IST
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the deliverables of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington next week will include removal of obstacles in defence, high-tech trade and investment, Reuters TV partner ANI reported.

Sullivan was speaking at an event at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

