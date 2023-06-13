US to remove obstacles to defence, high-tech trade with India - NSA Sullivan cited

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the deliverables of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington next week will include removal of obstacles in defence, high-tech trade and investment, Reuters TV partner ANI reported.

Sullivan was speaking at an event at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)