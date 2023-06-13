IAEA 'very concerned' over nuclear plant's safety as Ukraine counterattacks - Grossi

U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that he was "very concerned" Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could get caught up in Kyiv's counteroffensive against Russian forces.

At a briefing in Kyiv, Grossi said he would head to the nuclear plant to assess the situation and that he planned to spend a few hours there.

