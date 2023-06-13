Counter-terror police join ‘serious incident’ investigation in UK’s Nottingham

British police investigating a "serious incident" in the central England city of Nottingham, where a man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday after three people were found dead, have said they are keeping an "open mind" over the motive and working alongside counter-terrorism police.

Nottinghamshire Police said they do not believe there is anyone else involved in the incident, which also left three people injured and hospitalised – one of whom is in critical condition. The chief of the force said they are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind the "horrific and tragic" series of events before releasing further information.

"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

"We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident,'' Meynell said. ''It is safe to go into the city centre, but there are a number of streets that will remain closed, including Ilkeston Road, Magdala Street, Milton Street and Maple Street. This is so officers can gather evidence in order to understand what has happened," she added.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is monitoring developments as a 31-year-old man was arrested as a series of attacks unfolded on Tuesday. Two people were found dead on one street in Nottingham city centre, around 200km north of London, and the third victim was found dead on another street of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. In the third incident, a white van attempted to run over three people on a different street nearby, and those three victims remain in a hospital after suffering injuries.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments," tweeted Sunak.

"The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," he said.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman also took to Twitter to express her shock and said she was in contact with the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police.

"I am shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident," said Braverman.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 31-year-old man they arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody as investigations remain ongoing. Chief Constable Meynell stated soon after that they believed all three incidents were linked, and they have the suspect in custody. Some property searches are also underway by armed officers who said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks as a team of "dedicated detectives" investigate the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

The police have also appealed for anyone with information on the series of attacks. They were first called to Ilkeston Road in Nottingham just after 4 am local time, where two people were found dead in the street. Officers were then called to another incident in the Milton Street area of the city, where a van had attempted to run over three people. Later, a man was found dead on Magdala Road – another of the roads which have since been cordoned off.

Some eyewitnesses from the scene have reported seeing a hooded man with a knife, used for stabbing. Some footage on social media appears to show a suspect on the ground next to the white that attempted to run over three people, as officers arrest him.

