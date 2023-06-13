Left Menu

Warring factions in Sudan not taking advantage of Jeddah talks - U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:26 IST
Warring factions in Sudan not taking advantage of Jeddah talks - U.S. official

Sudan's warring factions are not taking advantage of talks facilitated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

The talks in Jeddah, intended to lead in steps towards a permanent cessation of hostilities, are not succeeding in the way originally agreed with the Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

