Putin backs defence ministry demand for mercenaries to sign contracts

Updated: 13-06-2023 21:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he backed a Defence Ministry order for Russian private military companies to sign contracts with it before July 1, something the high-profile Wagner Group has refused to do.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his group will not sign a contract with the ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said he was not sure if his men would continue to fight in Ukraine amid the bitter standoff with the Defence Ministry with which he has long been at loggerheads with.

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

