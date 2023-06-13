TSCSB to be nodal agency to handle issues relating to cyber crime in T'gana

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), established here recently, will function as the nodal agency for all matters relating to cybercrimes and cyber security for Telangana state and will also be coordinating with the central agencies in this regard, officials said on Tuesday.

Due to exponential increase in cybercrimes and cyber security-related issues, the Telangana government had approved the establishment of TSCSB with headquarters at Hyderabad and having jurisdiction throughout the state with a sanctioned strength of 500 personnel.

The bureau headquartered at Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre here, houses both units of Cyber Crime Branch and Cyber Security Branch, and will also have auxiliary units across all districts and Commissionerates to combat all types of cybercrimes and threats to cyber security and protect citizens and institutions of Telangana from malicious cyber-attacks, they said.

The TSCSB is designated as Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Center (JCCT - Hyderabad Region) for six states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa and Telangana, Cyberabad Police Commissioner and TSCSB Director M Stephen Raveendra said.

TSCSB will act as a Multiagency Coordination Centre by working with auxiliary units, other departments of the state, other states, national and international organisations.

The TSCSB shall co-ordinate with IT industry and other relevant stakeholders, both in Government and non-Government sectors, to establish linkages for research, capacity building, coordination, prevention of cyber-crimes, improving investigations in cybercrimes and promotion of cyber safety, the officials said.

The officials further said the Cyber Crime Branch comprises of 1930 Call Centre, a Cyber Crime Police Station with Statewide jurisdiction, Cyber Task Force, Intelligence, Analytics, Monitoring and Support Units.

The Cyber Security Branch comprises among Audit, R&D units.

The TSCSB will register cases under Information Technology Act-2000 and its related laws and investigate.

The officials said TSCSB mission is to protect citizens, businesses, and every governmental entity within the jurisdiction against cyber crimes and threats, adding TSCSB aim is not merely to respond to attacks but to preempt them. ''To achieve this, we need to set standards, build robust legal frameworks which are evolvable and consistent to market trends, and adopt technologies at a faster rate being future ready and future proof, to scale our investigation and prosecution capabilities. We need to also inculcate a culture of cyber security awareness from childhood, adopt mandatory cyber security education into curriculum, and nurture a new generation of cyber security experts capable of meeting these challenges head-on,'' the officials added. TSCSB Superintendent of Police (Operations) Viswajeet Kampati and SP (admin) KCS Raghu Vir also spoke.

Police officials had earlier said that Telangana is the first state to establish a Cyber Security Bureau to investigate and prevent cybercrimes. On cyber crime cases, they had said 2,691 cyber-based cases were registered in the state in 2019, 5,024 in 2020, 10,303 in 2021 and 15,217 in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)