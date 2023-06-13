Cyclone 'Biparjoy': HM Amit Shah asks Gujarat govt to shift people in sensitive areas to safer places

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Gujarat government on Tuesday to make arrangements for moving people living in sensitive places to safer areas and ensure all necessary services, such as electricity, telecommunication, health and drinking water, as part of the preparedness for Cyclone ''Biparjoy''.

This was conveyed by Shah at a virtual meeting held to take stock of the cyclone preparedness. The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, two Union ministers, several Gujarat ministers and MPs, MLAs and officials from eight districts that are likely to be affected by ''Biparjoy''.

The Union home minister asked the Gujarat government to make arrangements for moving people living in sensitive places to safer locations and ensure all necessary services like electricity, telecommunication, health and drinking water, according to an official statement.

He said the preparedness should be such that in case of any damage, these services can be restored immediately.

Shah directed all concerned to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternative arrangements for electricity at all hospitals.

The home minister said the storm is expected to bring 8-10 inches of rain, which may cause flood in Kutch and Saurashtra and stressed the need to review the necessary preparations.

He asked officials to make necessary arrangements around the Somnath and Dwarka temples. He said according to the directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the safety of animals and trees in the Gir forest should also be ensured.

Shah asked the MPs and MLAs from Gujarat to make people aware about the threat of the cyclone in their respective areas and provide assistance to them.

Patel apprised the home minister of the preparedness and the measures being taken by the local administration to protect the population residing in the expected path of the cyclonic storm.

He said fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth. A total of 21,595 boats, 27 ships and 24 large ships have been parked so far.

A list of sensitive villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation, the chief minister said, adding that 450 hospitals have been identified in the areas likely to be affected by the storm and the supply of essential medicines has been ensured.

A sufficient number of shelters have also been arranged and 597 teams deployed to ensure power supply. Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

Shah said the government's aim is to ensure ''zero casualty'' and minimise the possible damage caused by the cyclonic storm. He said there is a need to act swiftly on the important directions given by Modi at a review meeting chaired by him on June 12.

He said the Centre has deployed adequate number of NDRF teams for relief-and-rescue operations. Along with this, units and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed for help in accordance with the requirements.

Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government control room are monitoring the situation round the clock and all the central agencies are prepared to deal with any emergency situation.

The home minister has assured the Gujarat government of all possible help.

