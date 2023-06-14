Left Menu

WB job scam : CBI summons principal secretary of school education dept

There are several files where his signatures have been found, proving that he had knowledge about the irregularities in the recruitment process, the official said.Jain was summoned and questioned for more than five hours during his last appearance at the CBI office last year.

The CBI has summoned the principal secretary of West Bengal school education department to appear before it in connection with the ongoing probe into the irregularities in recruitment in state government jobs, an official of the probe body said on Wednesday.

Manish Jain has been asked to appear before the central probe agency's officers at its city office on Thursday morning, he said.

Jain's name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested former state minister Partha Chatterjee.

When the bureaucrat appears before the CBI on Thursday it will be his second appearance before the probe agency in the same case.

“Manish Jain has been asked to come to our office for questioning tomorrow for the ongoing investigation of the recruitment scam. Our officers are ready with a few sets of questions,” the CBI official said.

There is ample evidence that Jain was aware that there were some irregularities in the recruitment process, he said.

“Mr Jain will be questioned specifically about his involvement. There are several files where his signatures have been found, proving that he had knowledge about the irregularities in the recruitment process,” the official said.

Jain was summoned and questioned for more than five hours during his last appearance at the CBI office last year.

