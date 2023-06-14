Left Menu

Turkey won't back Swedish NATO bid unless it stops anti-Turkish protests-Erdogan

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:41 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Sweden should not expect a change of attitude from Ankara on its NATO membership bid at the defence alliance's summit next month unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests in Stockholm, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Turkey cannot approach Sweden's NATO bid positively while "terrorists" were protesting in Stockholm, and Turkey's position would be made clear once again in talks with Swedish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

