US Senators urge DOJ to closely scrutinize PGA, LIV golf deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:13 IST
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation into the planned deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying they believe it would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations.

The Democrats said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland the deal "deserves serious and urgent attention by U.S. antitrust agencies. We urge the DOJ and the Antitrust Division to allocate sufficient resources to closely scrutinize the proposed deal including a careful review of the overt monopolistic goals of the parties."

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned tie-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

