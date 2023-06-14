Left Menu

Masked men loot foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh from money exchanger in Agra

Four unknown men allegedly robbed a bag containing foreign currency worth around Rs 10 lakh from the owner of a money exchange shop in the Taj Ganj area here, police said on Wednesday. While Sharma managed to escape, one of the accused shot at Kwatra, leaving him injured and fleeing with the bag containing foreign currency, Singh added.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST
Four unknown men allegedly robbed a bag containing foreign currency worth around Rs 10 lakh from the owner of a money exchange shop in the Taj Ganj area here, police said on Wednesday. One of the owners was injured after he was shot with a country-made pistol by one of the accused, they added. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday in Bansal Nagar here when the two owners of the shop -- Manish Sharma and Rachit Kwatra -- were heading home after closing their shop, Taj Ganj SHO Bahadur Singh said.

Four masked men alighted from a car and intercepted the duo and tried snatching a bag from Kwatra. While Sharma managed to escape, one of the accused shot at Kwatra, leaving him injured and fleeing with the bag containing foreign currency, Singh added. The SHO said Kwatra was admitted to a private hospital and is currently out of danger.

According to the complainant, the bag contained cash worth around Rs 10 lakh in Indian currency. It consisted of US Dollars, Euros, Dirhams and Indian Rupees, the SHO said. No arrest in connection with the case has been made so far, the police said.

Six teams have been formed to nab the accused and the CCTV footage in the nearby area is being scanned, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

