Man arrested for thrashing street dogs in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:36 IST
A man was arrested on Wednesday after CCTV footage allegedly showed him brutally thrashing street dogs in Bajghera area here, police said.

Police registered an FIR based on a complaint by an animal rights worker who said the accused Hoshiyar Singh thrashed the dogs brutally and threw him from the roof of his house.

''On June 1, the accused took two dogs from the road to his house and brutally thrashed them and threw them on the road from the roof,'' Anubhav Sharma said in his complaint.

Sharma said he submitted video footage of the incident to the police and added that he got both dogs treated.

Singh, a resident of New Palam Vihar Phase 1, has also killed two other dogs in May, Sharma said in the complaint.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 11 (subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Bajghera Police Station on Tuesday.

''We have arrested the accused and are questioning him,'' SHO Aman Kumar said.

