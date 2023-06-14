Andhra Pradesh Governor asks students to take pledge for blood donation

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday called on the students and youth in the state to take pledge themselves as voluntary blood donors. He asked them to register on the mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society's (IRCS) AP State Branch for donations.

Commemorating the World Blood Donors Day, which falls on June 14, Nazeer thanked the donors and donation camp organisers, said a press note shared by the Raj Bhavan today. Blood Donors' Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who bagged a Nobel Prize for his discovery of ABO blood group system. For 2023, the Blood Donors Day was commemorated under the theme 'Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often', focusing on individuals who require lifelong transfusion support. AP state branch of IRCS runs a network of 21 blood centres, collecting about 1 lakh units annually and according priority to thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia patients.

