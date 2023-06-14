Left Menu

Uzbek woman roaming alone in village near IB detained

Police apprehended a 47-year-old Uzbek woman found roaming in a suspicious manner by the locals in Gatti Rajo Ke village near the international border, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The Uzbek national was identified as Tangiyarova Ozoda alias Sevinch, said police.The woman was noticed by villagers roaming in the village and was reported to police.Police found an Aadhaar card with a Zirakpur address and some cash on her.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:52 IST
Uzbek woman roaming alone in village near IB detained
  • Country:
  • India

Police apprehended a 47-year-old Uzbek woman found roaming in a suspicious manner by the locals in Gatti Rajo Ke village near the international border, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The Uzbek national was identified as Tangiyarova Ozoda alias Sevinch, said police.

The woman was noticed by villagers roaming in the village and was reported to police.

Police found an Aadhaar card with a Zirakpur address and some cash on her. Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar said the police were investigating how the Uzbek national reached the village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the police were verifying her antecedents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023