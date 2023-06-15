Girl, 14, raped in UP's Bhadohi by vegetable seller

A 14-year-old girl out in a market to shop was allegedly raped by the vegetable seller in the Gopiganj Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon. Her family were already out searching for her when she came back hours after she was due back home, police said.

SHO Sada Nand Singh said after reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached police Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the girl was lured by a 19-year-old vegetable seller to a dilapidated building nearby, where he raped her and fled. The teenager lay there for a long time before she headed back home, the SHO said. A case was registered against Sameer, the accused, under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination. Sameer was arrested Wednesday evening from the market, the SHO said.

