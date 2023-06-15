IMF says Pakistan's 2024 budget a missed opportunity
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 15-06-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 01:10 IST
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s recently presented budget, a blow for the cash-strapped country with two weeks left for its bailout programme to expire.
Pakistan's draft budget for the 2024 financial year misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, the IMF's resident representative to the country said.
