IMF says Pakistan's 2024 budget a missed opportunity

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s recently presented budget, a blow for the cash-strapped country with two weeks left for its bailout programme to expire.

Pakistan's draft budget for the 2024 financial year misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, the IMF's resident representative to the country said.

