Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina - government sources

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 02:28 IST
Sudan's West Darfur governor Khamis Abbakar was killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Abbakar had accused the RSF and allied militias of violence which he called a "genocide".

