Norway, Denmark to donate 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:41 IST
Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence said in a statement on Thursday.
Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
