Probe instituted after video shows guard giving saline to patient in Maha hospital

A probe was instituted after a video on Saturday showed a security guard administering saline to a patient in the state-run Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur in Maharashtra.

As per officials, patient Bashir Sheikh (58) was admitted in the hospital on Friday after getting injured in a scuffle and he was given saline in Ward 21 by a security guard.

''The relatives objected to this and complained to Dean Dr Uday Mohite. A video was also shot of the act,'' he said.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Mohite said the video was verified and a three-member panel has been formed to look into the incident.

''The committee comprises Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Jadhav, Dr Sushma Jadhav and staffer Rajshree Harangul. They will submit a report in two days,'' the Dean said.

''Despite the presence of doctors, nurses and other staff in the hospital, a security guard administered saline to a patient. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the report,'' he added.

