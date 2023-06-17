Left Menu

Father stabs son over mobile app delay in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:25 IST
  Country:
  India

A man in Madhu Vihar here on Saturday allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old son when he intervened in a fight between him and his wife which began over downloading of a mobile app, police said.

Ashok Singh, 64, had retired from Engineers India Limited as senior manager in 2019, and lives in IP Extension with wife and son Aditya Singh, a computer engineer in Gurugram, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, Ashok had recently purchased a flat in Gurgaon and in order to make some payment, he asked his wife Manju Singh to download an app on her phone. Ashok got enraged when the app took time to download and started a fight with his wife, police said.

When Aditya intervened, Ashok went berserk and stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife, police said.

Aditya was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with two wounds above ribs and was discharged after the treatment.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC is being registered against Ashok, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

