Spiritual leaders, experts to discuss water conservation issues

Several spiritual leaders and water conservation experts will come together on Sunday to deliberate upon an action plan on rejuvenating water resources and other issues ahead of the UN Water Conference next year.

Organised by water conservationist Rajendra Singh, Maulana Shaheen Qasmi of World Peace Organisation and Indira Khurana of the People's World Commission on Drought and Flood, the conference will provide inputs to the water conference to be organised by the United Nations in 2024, the organisers said in a statement.

Spiritual leaders from various faiths like Swami Sushil Goswami (Hinduism), Vivek Muni (Jain), Issac Michael (Jew), Maulana Qasmi (Islam) and Subodh Nandan Sharma are likely to participate in the event here.

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Muhamed Cengic will deliver the inaugural address.

Rather than a life giver and key to livelihoods, happiness, peace and security, water is now being considered just like a commodity, according to the statement.

''There is an increasing insecurity and conflict in the world due to water scarcity.... The sacredness of water, the interpretation of this sacredness of water in different faiths, scriptures, texts, art and culture is being lost. Water brings peace and it is this realisation that will bring about a peaceful and secure society,'' according to the statement.

The event will see spiritual leaders discussing the importance of water and faith, it said. ''Based on the deliberations and discussions, a future action plan of how the sacredness of water can be restored, water resources can be rejuvenated and the role of different leaders and society will be framed,'' it said.

