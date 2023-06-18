Left Menu

Two women shot dead in Delhi's R K Puram; accused arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning, police said.

They said within hours of the incident, the main accused and his associate were arrested.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother stating that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

''Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to SJ Hospital, where they died.'' The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, the DCP said.

''The prime accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident,'' he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

