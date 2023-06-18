Two women shot dead in Delhi's R K Puram; accused arrested
- Country:
- India
Two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning, police said.
They said within hours of the incident, the main accused and his associate were arrested.
Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother stating that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.
''Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to SJ Hospital, where they died.'' The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).
Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, the DCP said.
''The prime accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident,'' he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar Basti
- Pinky
- Jyoti
- Delhi
- R K Puram
- SJ Hospital
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt issues orders to implement 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme offering 200 units free power to domestic consumers
Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Executive VP Group Strategy
'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants as well: CM Siddaramaiah
Enrolment for Gruha Jyoti free power scheme to start June 15: Karnataka energy minister
"Air-fares reduced by 61 per cent after govt intervention": Jyotiraditya Scindia