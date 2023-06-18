Left Menu

China foreign minister Qin had 'constructive' talks with Blinken - state media

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:15 IST
China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China is committed to building a "stable, predictable, and constructive" relationship with the United States, state media reported after the two met in Beijing on Sunday.

Qin also made clear China's concerns on its core interests including the Taiwan issue, describing it as the "most prominent risk" in Sino-U.S. relations, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

