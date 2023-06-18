Left Menu

Maha: Man held for repeatedly raping 18-year-old woman

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.Based on the womans complaint, the police have arrested the accused, a 19-year-old man, they said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:50 IST
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have arrested the accused, a 19-year-old man, they said. The accused committed the crime between April and June this year, the police said citing the complaint. ''The woman, who came to Latur for education, stayed at a hostel. The accused, who hails from Solapur, befriended the victim and lured her into keeping a relationship with him. He took her to a lodge and clicked her objectionable photos there. He then started blackmailing her by threatening to post the pictures on social media,'' an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said. The man then sexually assaulted her several times. Fed up with his constant torture, the victim finally mustered courage and approached the police, he said. She lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), and the Information Technology Act. A local court has remanded him in police custody till Monday, he said.

