STF arrests 2 with 1 kg heroin

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons from the central part of the city's MG Road area after over 1kg of heroin was seized from their possession, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested the two accused persons on Sunday from the crossing of MG Road and Surja Sen Street after they were found in possession of heroin weighing about 1.009 kg.

The seized drug has a market value of around Rs 2 crore, the officer said, adding that both are from neighbouring Assam.

The duo were booked under the NDPS Act and would be produced at a city court on Monday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

