Saudi defense co. SCOPA signs deal with Airbus to localise helicopter manufacturing- state TV

Saudi defense company SCOPA Industries has signed with Airbus an agreement to localise civil and military helicopter manufacturing in the kingdom, Saudi state TV said on Monday

The company expects investments worth more than 25 billion riyals ($6.67 billion) over 20 years, state TV added. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)