Palestinian gunmen kill four near West Bank Israeli settlement, emergency services say

Israel's ambulance service said four more people were wounded in the attack. The West Bank, among territories the Palestinians seek for a state, has seen an increase in violence over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:47 IST
Palestinian gunmen opened fire near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday killing four people, Israeli emergency services said.

The Israeli military said forces were searching for one gunman after another had been "neutralized" at the scene. Israel's Channel 12 news said the gunman was shot dead. Palestinian officials did not immediately confirm his death. Israel's ambulance service said four more people were wounded in the attack.

The West Bank, among territories the Palestinians seek for a state, has seen an increase in violence over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks. On Monday, Israeli forces backed by the rare use of helicopter gunships killed six Palestinians including a teenager and wounded more than 90, as a West Bank raid led to an hours-long gunbattle with armed fighters.

U.S.-brokered peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

