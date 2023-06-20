Zoho, Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce sign economic cooperation agreement

Global technology company Zoho on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce for the signing of an economic cooperation agreement. As part of the collaboration, partner companies with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce would receive complimentary access upto one year of 55-plus cloud-based business applications offered by Zoho.

The cooperation between the two entities is in support of the Consulate General of the State in Israel in Dubai, Zoho said on Tuesday. The agreement aims to add value to the Chamber's vast experience in identifying and creating business opportunities for the benefit of its members. ''We are excited to partner with the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai and Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, and keen to invest in the Israeli business ecosystem,'' Zoho Middle East and Africa, regional manager, Premanand Velumani said. ''Israel is one of the countries with the highest value per customer in the Middle East for Zoho and we are committed to serving the local businesses,'' he said. Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce president Anat Bernstein Reich said, ''It is an opportune time for Israel and India to leverage our friendship with the UAE ecosystem and facilitate more businesses to enter the Israeli market.'' ''Zoho, being a foremost brand in India, is leading the way in fostering these valuable alliances and gateway opportunities for our members. We welcome them and happy with the collaboration set between our Chamber and Zoho,'' he added.

