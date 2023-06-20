Left Menu

Fewer New Zealanders view China as a threat than last year -survey

Taiwan strongly objects to China's claims and says only its people can decide their future. Last year's poll was taken after China's then Foreign Minister Wang Yi - now Beijing's top diplomat - had visited the Solomon Islands.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:30 IST
Fewer New Zealanders view China as a threat than last year -survey

The number of New Zealanders who see China as a threat fell over the past year, although only 30% of those surveyed viewed the country as friendly towards New Zealand, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

The survey, which the foundation has conducted annually for 26 years, found 37% of the New Zealanders surveyed consider China to be a threat, down from 58% in a mini-poll done in 2022. New Zealand, part of the Five Eyes Alliance - an intelligence partnership that includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States - has historically been more conciliatory towards its biggest trading partner, but it has grown increasingly critical of Chinese diplomatic efforts in Pacific Island nations since Beijing and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact.

The United States and its allies are seeking to deter other Pacific Island nations from forming security ties with China, a rising concern amid tension over Taiwan and trade. "New Zealanders are alert to geopolitical developments in Asia, with many New Zealanders concerned about the possibility of great-power conflict over Taiwan," said Asia New Zealand Foundation Executive Director Simon Draper.

Asia New Zealand surveyed New Zealanders about the situation in Taiwan for the first time this year and found that nearly two-thirds of them were at least "fairly concerned" about the possibility of conflict over the island. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China's claims and says only its people can decide their future.

Last year's poll was taken after China's then Foreign Minister Wang Yi - now Beijing's top diplomat - had visited the Solomon Islands. New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is leading a trade mission to China later this week. His visit comes after a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken where China and the United States agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023