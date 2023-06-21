Left Menu

Gurugram resident loses Rs 25 lakh in online ratings fraud

A man was duped of more than Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters who approached him on a social media platform with work from home job offer asking him to give five-star ratings to links sent to him, the Gurugram Police said on Tuesday.According to the complaint filed by Subrata Ghosh, resident of sector 57, the suspect had sent him a message in March regarding the job offer on Telegram app.

A man was duped of more than Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters who approached him on a social media platform with work from home ''job offer'' asking him to give five-star ratings to links sent to him, the Gurugram Police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Subrata Ghosh, resident of sector 57, the suspect had sent him a message in March regarding the ''job offer'' on Telegram app. Upon showing interest, he got a call from a man who made false promises.

''The caller said that every day he will be given some tasks in which a five-star ratings will have to be given, in lieu of which I will get money. Some prepaid tasks will also be given in which investment will be profitable. They were asked to invest Rs 10,000 and after then give five-star ratings on 30 links,'' police said citing the complaint.

On following the instructions the victim got back Rs 18,000.

''My confidence increased after getting the profit. They then claimed that if the investment amount will increase, the rating also will be increased. Once I had some doubts but they told me that if I do not complete the task, my account will be frozen and I will not be able to withdraw money.

''Similarly, I had invested Rs 25,29176 but the accused did not allow me to withdraw the amount. They also threatened that if I do not deposit Rs 12 lakh more, my bank account will be hacked. After this I moved to police,'' Ghosh said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections of cheating and IT Act was registered at cybercrime, East police station, on Monday. A senior police officer said the matter is being investigated.

