Gurugram Police arrests gangster Lipin Nehra's father in shooting case

The Gurugram Police arrested the father of gangster Lipin Nehra in connection with an incident of firing at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk here, officials said on Tuesday.Dayaram Nehra 49 also has five cases including of murder pending against him.

Updated: 21-06-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 00:05 IST
Gurugram Police arrests gangster Lipin Nehra's father in shooting case
Dayaram Nehra (49) also has five cases including of murder pending against him. He was produced in a city court on Tuesday and was sent to two-day police remremand.

Dayaram Nehra (49) also has five cases including of murder pending against him. He was produced in a city court on Tuesday and was sent to two-day police remand.

According to the police, he was arrested on Monday. Rohit Gadaria, an alleged henchman of gangster Nehra, was also arrested on Monday while two suspected shooters who allegedly opened fire at the liquor shop are still absconding.

Lipin Nehra, a resident of Bhudka village of Bilaspur area, went to Canada on a student visa about two years ago. There he came in contact with gangster Goldy Barar and allegedly provided two shooters for the murSidhu Moosewala murder case.

Rohit revealed during questioning that gangster Lipin wanted to transfer this liquor shop to his father Dayaram to raise the family's income. He called the liquor shop owner and his brother and threatened them to hand over the shop to his father. On not doing so, he sent shooters at the shop, who opened fire, killing one customer and leaving two injured.

''We are questioning the arrested accused while raids continue in the search for absconding shooters. They also will be arrested soon,'' said ACP Sukhbir Singh.

The incident took place on Friday night at around 8.30 pm at the discover wine-liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk.

