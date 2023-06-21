Left Menu

Fire at wooden pallet factory near Moscow fast-spreading -Russian agencies

Russia's RIA news agency reported the fire was consuming some 6,000 square metres (64,600 square feet), doubling the area it reported only minutes earlier. Russia's TASS news agency cited a statement from the Moscow region prosecutor's office as saying that according to preliminary information, an electrical short caused the fire.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 03:01 IST
Fire at wooden pallet factory near Moscow fast-spreading -Russian agencies

A fire at a wooden pallet factory near Moscow was spreading fast, Russian agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing emergency services. Russia's RIA news agency reported the fire was consuming some 6,000 square metres (64,600 square feet), doubling the area it reported only minutes earlier.

Russia's TASS news agency cited a statement from the Moscow region prosecutor's office as saying that according to preliminary information, an electrical short caused the fire. There was no immediate information on possible casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023