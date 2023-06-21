Left Menu

Drones intercepted on way to Moscow region military warehouses -governor

Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that another drone was shot down near Lukino village in Moscow region. TASS also reported two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia's Ground Forces.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:58 IST
Drones intercepted on way to Moscow region military warehouses -governor
Andrei Vorobyov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's military intercepted two drones on their approach to military warehouses in the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the area, said on Wednesday.

"Debris was found, no damage or casualties," Vorobyov said, adding that the drones fell near the village of Kalininets. Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that another drone was shot down near Lukino village in Moscow region.

TASS also reported two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia's Ground Forces. The division is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known who launched the drones.

In May, drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack and one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War Two. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023