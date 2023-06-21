Left Menu

Yoga has become a symbol of love and hope around the globe, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its worldwide popularity.Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations in December 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:14 IST
Yoga emerged as universal symbol of love, peace: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Yoga has become a symbol of love and hope around the globe, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its worldwide popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations in December 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Singh said, ''The theme of Yoga Day this year is 'One Family, One Earth, One Future'.'' ''Despite our diverse cultures, languages, foods and attire, yoga has brought the world together and emerged as a symbol of peace and love. It is a significant contribution of Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

The prime minister is on an official State Visit to the US and will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Singh highlighted that yoga was being endorsed more and more by the medical community as a means to improve health, mental wellness and physical capabilities.

''For instance, when combined with medication for diseases like diabetes, yoga has shown the potential to reduce the dosage or even eliminate the need for medication. Yoga improves our health, mental faculties and physical abilities, unlocking its true potential,'' the Union minister said.

He also highlighted the significance of this year's yoga day celebrations, which aligns with India's proposal for the ''Year of Millets'' and its G-20 presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

