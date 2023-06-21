MP: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar asks people to adopt yoga for unity across globe

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked Indians and people from across the globe to adopt yoga, saying it is a symbol of world's unity.

Yoga has become a universal festival because of India's efforts, he said, adding that yoga is not just for any individual but for the entire humanity.

The national celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 was led by Dhankhar in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

The vice president and other dignitaries took part in a collective yoga programme on the theme 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam Ke Liye Yoga' held at the Garrison Ground here.

“I call upon my countrymen and the world community to adopt yoga, which is a symbol of world's unity,” Dhankhar said on the occasion.

''Yoga is not a one day event, but a daily exercise and we should take the resolve to follow it religiously as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh governor and the chief minister,'' Dhankhar said.

“This day is the day of message of universal brotherhood and it reflects our cultural thinking of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family)'', he said.

Yoga has been an integral part of our culture for thousands of years, he noted.

Dhankhar said this year's theme of the International Day of Yoga is very important. It reflects the Indian culture's depth and combined aspirations. It is 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam Ke Liye Yoga', which means one earth, one family and one future and this is the theme of the G20 also which the country is currently chairing, he said.

The vice president said it is a matter of immense satisfaction that because of India's efforts, yoga has become a universal festival. It is being celebrated today in every nook and corner of the country as well as in every part of the world, he noted.

“Yoga is not just for any individual, but it is for the entire humanity,” he said.

He said it also impacts the economy in an effective manner. Trained yoga teachers are working globally and their demand is also increasing, he said.

Quoting the prime minister to highlight its benefits, Dhankhar said, “Yoga is a zero budget health assurance.'' Even our saints have said ''pahla sukh nirogi kaya'' (healthy body is the first thing in life), he added.

A video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on an official State Visit to the US, was also telecast on the occasion.

Modi said he will take part in the International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters on Wednesday and highlighted the benefits of yoga.

''The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented. What unites us is yoga,'' he said.

Earlier in the programme here, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the purpose of the 'Samuhik Yoga Karyakram' (collective yoga programme).

He said it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York where it was decided nine years ago that June 21 will be observed as the International Yoga Day.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel and state BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma among others participated in the yoga programme.

The dignitaries along with the other people rolled out their mats and performed yoga on the occasion.

In the Garrison Ground event, a total of 15,000 selected participants performed yoga exercises and they were also joined by differently-abled people, transgenders, cancer and thalassemia patients, an official said.

The programme was telecast live in India and nearly 80 other countries of the world.

Besides, nearly 1.25 lakh people took part in the Yoga Day programmes across Jabalpur city. Students from schools and colleges also participated in the event in large numbers, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)