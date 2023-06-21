TN Governor leads International Yoga Day celebrations

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the state, performing the 'asanas' with his spouse at Chidambaram.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, BJP state president K Annamalai and scores of yoga enthusiasts participated in events held in different parts of the state.

''Governor Ravi and Laxmi Ravi performed Yoga along with youth and yoga practitioners at Annamalai University on International Yoga Day2023. The artists put up a scintillating yoga performance showcasing various forms of yoga,'' a Raj Bhavan official tweet said.

Subramanian participated in the Yoga Day celebrations here, joined by Principal Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and others.

BJP state unit president K Annamalai and the party's TN in-charge C T Ravi joined the Yoga Day event in the nearby coastal town of Mahabalipuram.

''Glad to have participated in the International Yoga Day Celebration in Mahabalipuram today. The celebration was held in front of the Butter Rock & near Arjuna Penance in the Historic Mahabalipuram which has seen an enormous increase in tourists ever since our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi visited Mahabalipuram in 2019 along with Chinese President Xi Jinping (for the Second Informal Summit),'' Annamalai said in a tweet.

India had moved a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 for observing International Day of Yoga. The UNGA approved the resolution with a large number of countries also co-sponsoring the proposal.

Subsequently, the first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)