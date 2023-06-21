Left Menu

Bodies of 2 undertrials found in Sultanpur district prison

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:32 IST
Bodies of two undertrial inmates lodged at the Sulantanpur district prison were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma identified them as Vijay Pasi and Manoj Raidas of Amethi district.

He said they were lodged in the district prison on May 30 based on court orders in a murder case. Their bodies were found in the afternoon, Barma said.

Police said the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to jail officials, no suicide note was recovered.

