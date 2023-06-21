Chargesheet filed against three persons for framing up actor Chrisann Pereira in drugs case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly framing up actor Chrisann Pereira in a drugs case. Pereira (27) spent nearly a month in a prison in Sharjah, UAE, after a small quantity of a narcotic drug was found concealed in a memento given to her by the accused.

The accused had allegedly also targeted in the same way Mumbai-based DJ Clayton Rodrigues, who was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a court in Sharjah for alleged possession of drugs.

The 1,514-page chargesheet, filed before a magistrate's court here, named Anthony Paul, his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate and another person who had provided them drugs, a senior police official said.

Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie ''Sadak 2'', was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento which the accused had asked her to hand over to someone in the United Arab Emirates.

After her arrest, Paul and Bobhate allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange her release. The actor was released after the Mumbai police sent case-related documents to the authorities in the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)