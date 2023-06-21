Left Menu

7 people killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people, including three children, were killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

While one person was killed in Old Malda, six people died in the Kaliachak area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (six), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight), they added.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said heavy thunderstorms lashed Malda in the evening, during which seven people died.

Nine cattle were also killed in the lightning strikes, he said.

Necessary assistance was being provided to the families, Singhania said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

